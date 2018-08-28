CLINTON TOWNSHIP (AP) — Police are searching for a man in the deaths of a young couple in suburban Detroit.

The bodies of 19-year-old Seren Bryan and 18-year-old girlfriend Danielle Marzejka were found Sunday in trash bags in a tool shed in Macomb County’s Clinton Township.

Clinton Township police Capt. Richard Maierle says Marzejka’s brother, Robert, is wanted as a person of interest. He drives a 1999 white Ford van.

The Macomb Daily reports that a woman in the neighborhood noticed a man moving two large objects through her yard in the manufactured-home community.

