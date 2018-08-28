Ryan Mayer

Spikeball is one of the newer backyard games that has quickly risen to prominence in the past couple of years. Like the ever-popular Cornhole, tournaments have even popped up across the country in recent years.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the game, the object is to bounce a small yellow ball off a circular net and have it hit the ground before your opponent can get it back onto the net. Similar to volleyball, teams have three hits before the ball has to be back on the net. It’s usually played with four people split into two teams.

Got it? Now you’re ready for one of the more insane rallies that you’ll see, from what appears to be an organized game in the park.

Just tremendous effort. Before you try to emulate this at home with your friends, make sure to stretch.