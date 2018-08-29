  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, detroit, fatal crash, go kart

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old girl was killed in a late-night go-kart crash when her father lost control on a Detroit street.

Officials say the crash happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s west side. The girl’s 29-year-old father was driving with the girl riding along when he lost control and ran into a parked car.

Family members transported the girl to a hospital, but she later died from her injuries. Her father was being treated at a hospital for injuries, but information on his condition wasn’t immediately released.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

