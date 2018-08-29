Robert Ayers’ stint with the Detroit Lions was a short one.

The Lions have the released the veteran defensive end, and their announcement Tuesday of Ayers’ departure came about 28 hours after the team said it had signed him.

Earlier on Tuesday, coach Matt Patricia described Ayers as “another guy that obviously has some good experience that we could bring in.”

Ayers made 10 starts in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay. He has 35 sacks, including a career-high 9½ with the New York Giants in 2015.

