  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, nfl

Robert Ayers’ stint with the Detroit Lions was a short one.

The Lions have the released the veteran defensive end, and their announcement Tuesday of Ayers’ departure came about 28 hours after the team said it had signed him.

Earlier on Tuesday, coach Matt Patricia described Ayers as “another guy that obviously has some good experience that we could bring in.”

Ayers made 10 starts in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay. He has 35 sacks, including a career-high 9½ with the New York Giants in 2015.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s