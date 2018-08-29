DETROIT (Hoodline) – Craving breakfast and brunch food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Dearborn, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your morning cravings.

1. Dearborn Coney Island Restaurant

Topping the list is Dearborn Coney Island Restaurant. Located at 3337 S. Telegraph Road, it’s the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Dearborn, boasting four stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.

Morning offerings include the Meat Lovers Skillet (potatoes topped with bacon, sausage or ham, cheese, onions and green peppers), the French Toast Special with breakfast meat and eggs, and the Country Omelette stuffed with sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers and topped with sausage gravy.

Yelper Phred N. wrote, “Great tasting breakfast. I had a ham and cheese omelet. My wife had the corned beef hash and eggs and a half order of biscuits and gravy. Everything was excellent, including the service, coffee and the price.”

2. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, located at 22905 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the casual spot four stars out of 40 reviews.

For breakfast, you can grab a smoothie, such as the Mocha Madness (chocolate, coffee, cappuccino and nonfat yogurt) and the Peaches ‘N Silk (peaches, strawberries and banana). Heartier fare includes the All American Wrap with eggs, ham, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella and the Peanut Butter Banana Crunch Flatbread topped with granola and honey. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Suzy S. said, “Smoothies are amazing! I like the paradise point. You wouldn’t think a place like this would have such amazing food! The cilantro lime fish tacos were delicious!”

3. Caesars Coney & Grill

Caesars Coney & Grill is another go-to, with four stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 24455 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights to see for yourself.

Breakfast options include the Dearborn Style Super Caesar Breakfast, which features three eggs, three pieces of bacon or sausage, turkey ham, hash browns, toast, jelly and pancakes, and the Caesar’s Omelette with onions, tomatoes and feta cheese. Pancakes, waffles and French toast are also available.

Amelia B. who reviewed it earlier this year, wrote, “Good, attentive waitress who went above and beyond. Went for breakfast and was not disappointed. Had a huge menu with interesting sandwiches and hot dog combinations. Breakfast was great, with the Big Breakfast and options for French toast or pancakes with it.”

4. Wyoming Lunch

Finally, there’s Wyoming Lunch,which, despite the name, does indeed serve breakfast. It’s a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews. Stop by 5063 Wyoming St. to hit it up the next time you’re out for breakfast.

Noteworthy options include Pete’s Special Breakfast with two large eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausages, one slice of ham and American fries; the Wyoming Steak & Eggs; and the Philly Steak Cheese Omelette.

Yelp reviewer Miriam I. wrote, “Friendly counter staff, good breakfast options at a reasonable price (especially considering the huge portion size — couldn’t finish my veggie omelet).”