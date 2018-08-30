  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, amber alert

STURGIS (AP) — An Amber Alert has been called off in Michigan after police found a man and his three children.

Police say 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz is in custody Thursday and the children are safe. He was accused of taking the children, ages 2, 4 and 5, from Sturgis, Michigan, near the Indiana border.

RELATED: Police Search For 3 Children Reported Abducted In Michigan

Investigators believe Cruz drove the children into Indiana. He returned to Sturgis with the kids.

Sturgis police say the search began after the children’s mother reported an assault at home.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s