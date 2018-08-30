  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, crime, Macomb Township, murder
(credit: istock)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an incident where a husband and wife were both found shot inside their home. A handgun was also recovered, but there were no signs of foul play, according to police.

Authorities said they received a call from the couple’s son in Florida Tuesday evening, concerned about his father’s slurred speech. Authorities then received a call from a man at the Macomb Township residence, noting that his speech was impaired.

