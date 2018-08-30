  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSTEVE
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Missing in Michigan

STURGIS (AP) — Police were searching in northeastern Indiana for man who they say abducted his three young children from a nearby Michigan city.

Police issued Amber Alerts in Michigan and Indiana early Thursday for 37-year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz, saying he was possibly armed with a gun when took the children ages 2, 4 and 5 from Sturgis, Michigan.

Michigan State Police say investigators believe Cruz crossed into Indiana and possibly near the town of Freemont, which is close to where the state lines of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio meet.

Police say Cruz was driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Traverse with the Michigan license plate number DWH9204.

Sturgis police say they responded to a domestic complaint where the father reported assaulted the mother and took the children.

Anyone with information about the missing children should call 911, or contact Sturgis police at 269-651-3231.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s