DETROIT — A staple of the University District, a true stucco tudor home is up for sale for $225,000 in Detroit. It’s got all the staples of a historic house in the city: original plaster crown moldings, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a library that opens with French doors and more.
It’s a 4-bedroom and 3-bathroom. Take a look:
- Address: 18054 Parkside St, Detroit, Michigan
- Price: $225,000
- Square Feet: 2479
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2 Full and 2 Half Baths
- Built: 1923
