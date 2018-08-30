DETROIT — A staple of the University District, a true stucco tudor home is up for sale for $225,000 in Detroit. It’s got all the staples of a historic house in the city: original plaster crown moldings, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a library that opens with French doors and more.

It’s a 4-bedroom and 3-bathroom. Take a look:

Address: 18054 Parkside St, Detroit, Michigan

Price: $225,000

Square Feet: 2479

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 Full and 2 Half Baths

Built: 1923

