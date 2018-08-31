DETROIT (Hoodline) – Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Renee’s Gourmet Pizzeria

PHOTO: NICOLE E./ YELP

Topping the list is Renee’s Gourmet Pizzeria. Located at 1937 W. Maple Road, the gluten-free eatery is the highest-rated pizza spot in Troy, boasting 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, the owners of this shop were inspired by their daughter Renee, who has celiac disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, to create a gluten-free and nut-free restaurant.

Pizzas include the Margherita, made with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and extra virgin olive oil; the Four Cheese with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Romano, basil and extra virgin oil; and Veggie Lovers topped with mozzarella, marinara, baby spinach, broccoli, portobello mushrooms, red onions and green peppers.

2. Peppy’s Pizza-Subs & Bakery

PHOTO: JASON W./ YELP

Next up is Peppy’s Pizza-Subs & Bakery, situated at 5965 Livernois Road. With 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the casual eatery has proven to be a local favorite. The family-owned and operated store was established in 1996 and offers pizza, grinders, chicken, ribs, salads, pasties, pierogi and desserts.

Specialty pizzas include chicken barbecue with mozzarella cheese and onions; BLT pizza topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo; and meat lovers with pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage and hamburger.

3. Tony’s Pizzeria

PHOTO: MEGAN K./ YELP

Tony’s Pizzeria, located at 34781 Dequindre Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the business four stars out of 44 reviews. The establishment has been around since 1961 serving thin-crusted pizza made from scratch.

In addition to pizzas, the restaurant also offers an array of Italian pasta dishes. House salads are included with dinner entrees along with Tony’s unlimited warm garlic breadsticks.

4. Papa Romano’s Pizza

PHOTO: DAN O./ YELP

Papa Romano’s Pizza is another go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Check out the Hawaiian, topped with ham, bacon and pineapple. Or, look for the Chicken Margherita with grilled chicken, tomatoes, basil and garlic butter sauce.

Specialty pizzas include the Chicken Mediterranean with grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta, tomatoes, red onions, mild peppers, a dash of oregano and garlic butter sauce. Head over to 3065 Crooks Road to try it for yourself.

5. MOD Pizza

PHOTO: MOD PIZZA/ YELP

Then there’s MOD Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chain at 770 E. Big Beaver Road.

For those who are unfamiliar, the fast-casual restaurant offers artisan-style, individually sized, made-on-demand pizzas with over 30 topping choices. These include artichokes, arugula, basil, black olives, cilantro, crouton, Greek olive mix, grilled chicken, ground beef, mild Italian sausage, pepperoni and more.

