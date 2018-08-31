  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — A woman who worked for the city of Detroit has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleaded guilty to embezzling $265,000.

Fifty-three-year-old Masharn Franklin also was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised release following her sentence and ordered to pay restitution to the city on the full amount. The FBI so far has recovered $58,000.

Franklin worked in Detroit’s audit and payroll department where she was in charge of garnishing money from the paychecks of city employees. The government says she came up with a scheme to embezzle money by issuing checks in the names of her relatives.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said city workers “who embezzle money from the city steal from all citizens of the city, depriving them of needed public services and projects.”

