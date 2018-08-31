THOUSAND OAKS, CA – New charges were filed Thursday against actress Heather Locklear in connection with her June 24 arrest at her Thousand Oaks home, according to a Ventura County Star reporter. Locklear didn’t appear in court but her attorney, William Haney, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, the reporter said. The new charges include misdemeanor battery on a peace officer, misdemeanor battery on an Emergency Medical Technician and resisting arrest.

The actress was reportedly transported to a hospital following the June incident when she was accused of kicking a Ventura County deputy. Authorities responded to her Thousand Oaks home after receiving a call about an overdose, TMZ reported, and then the “Melrose Place” star was arrested.

