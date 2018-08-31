DETROIT (Hoodline) – Paying attention to the monthly jobs reports in America, and curious what they mean for local workers? Here’s how the current employment market looks across industries in Detroit.

Computer software, one of the top industries in which the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has noted sizable job growth in recent months, is also among the top industries posting new jobs last month in Motor City.

Health care and hospitals ranked first in recruiting in the city last month, followed by recruiting and staffing, manufacturing, computer software and hardware, and transportation and logistics, according to data from jobs site Glassdoor.

If you’re a registered nurse, you’re seeing plenty of opportunities for hiring and advancement in Detroit. Registered nurses represented the position most in demand on the hiring market last month, with retail representatives, general dentists, sales associates, and security officers filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.

Many of the city’s top industries reflect national trends; one is unique to the area. Of the five industries hiring the most workers in Detroit last month, health care, recruiting, computer software, and transportation were in the top five nationwide. Manufacturing ranked third in Detroit but seventh across the U.S.

Differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in Detroit also share some similarities with patterns in other parts of the country. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in internet tech, accounting and law, real estate, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in two of those industries—accounting and law and internet tech – are also rated highest among companies recruiting in Detroit last month.

Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave Detroit-based accounting and legal firms an average overall rating of 3.85 out of five stars in the city; local internet companies earn an average rating of 3.84 stars, arts and entertainment companies an average rating of 3.73 stars, and schools and educational organizations around 3.6 stars.

Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.

Health care establishments like Tenet Healthcare, CVS Health, and DMC Receiving Hospital are hiring large numbers of registered nurses, retail representatives, and general dentists. And accounting services and law firms like PwC, EY, and KPMG US are currently recruiting advisory services specialists, tax associates, and research and development.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.