(CBS Detroit) – The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit is getting a running start on its holiday gift giving drive for children in need across the region with its upcoming Tribute Breakfast being held Sept. 25 honoring Mayor Mike Duggan.

Ironically, Duggan — who worked for the late Wayne County Executive Ed McNamara — was there when the organization’s breakfast event was launched 29 years ago.

“Ed McNamara talked with me about launching it,” said Pete Waldmeir, longtime columnist and volunteer for the organization. Waldmeir, McNamara and others including former mayor Coleman Young are among the hundreds of thousands of children who received holiday gifts through the years at a time they would not have.

Waldmeir appeared on “Michigan Matters” with Marshall Hunt, President of the organization, as they talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the CBS 62 show. It airs 11:30 this Sunday on CBS 62.

Waldmeir also mentioned the roles that David Katz, Patti Kakula and Butch Hollowell also had along with Duggan in helping to launch the breakfast event held at Cobo Center. It has grown with almost 900 people expected at the upcoming event considered must-attend for political and business leaders.

Then the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Chris Holman, Founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Charlie Wollborg, Curator, TEDxDetroit and Co-founder of Moka Boka, join Cain to talk about the upcoming TEDxDetroit event which celebrates entrepreneurs, innovation and creative thinking. And they talked about the passing of U.S. Senator John McCain.

The roundtable weighed in on how the Motor City should celebrate the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin who died of pancreatic cancer.

And Wollborg and Patterson mixed it up over Detroit vs. the region.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.