  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSTEVE
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aretha Franklin, Detroit Proud, photography, Seen in Detroit

Detroiters – and fans all over the world – have been celebrating the life of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin this week. Her words and her music impacted so many, and this week, we’re featuring snaps from all over that are honoring the unrepeatable Aretha.

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Saint Aretha. #arethafranklintribute @arethasings #streetphotography @nyc.online #bapson

A post shared by Brian Peterson (@bapeterson_photo) on

❤️💜💙💚💛🧡 RIP ARETHA ❤️🧡💛💜💙💚

A post shared by El Club (@elclubdetroit) on

 

Sending all the good vibes to #Aretha ❤️ #queenofsoul #arethafranklin

A post shared by The Magic Bag (@themagicbagmi) on

#aretha #respect

A post shared by Tami (@tamiduquette) on

#respect #arethafranklin #art #streetart #streetpgotography #detroit

A post shared by sophiah koikas (@sophiahkoi) on

#arethafranklintribute

A post shared by Abby Hoicowitz (@abbowitz) on

Tribute to Aretha.

A post shared by Extra Credit Projects (@extracreditprojects) on

#queenofsoul #rip #arethafranklin #dtown #detroit #hometown

A post shared by JAI (@anomaly42085) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s