Here are the top stories for the week of August 27, 2018, that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.
- A Final Farewell To Aretha Franklin, Homegoing To Fuse Spirit With Star Power: The world says goodbye to Detroit’s own Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul is laid to rest Friday at Greater Grace Temple.
- Serena Williams Wins Big At US Open Turns Heads With Outfit: Serena Williams’ tennis outfits are often the talk of the town, and she set New York tongues wagging with her latest creation in a routine opening victory at the US Open.
- ‘Super Snake’ Slithering Around Florida? DNA Study Says Yes: A study of Florida’s python population has discovered some unnerving information about a possibly terrifying new breed of slithering creatures.
- Massive Lizard Keeps Terrorizing Family, Evading Trappers: Trappers are hunting a giant monitor lizard that showed up at a home in Florida and it won’t go away.
- Recall Alert: Children’s Advil Recalled Due To Overdose Concerns: A specific type of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor is being recalled due to incorrect dosage cup markings.
- Michigan Senate Candidates Planning To Hold Two Debates In October: Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and her Republican opponent, John James, have made plans for two televised debates before November’s election, the first time Michigan voters will be able to watch a Senate debate in 10 years.