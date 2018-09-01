DETROIT (Hoodline) – In the mood for sushi and Japanese-inspired fare? Look no further than this new restaurant. Called Adachi, the fresh addition is located at 325 S. Old Woodward in downtown Birmingham.

Adachi is the newest venture from James Beard award-winning chef Michael Schlow. The spot features a large patio space and serves up a rotating list of menu options.

Look for fresh fish, sushi and maki rolls as well as small and large plates. Notable menu options include tuna poke, beef tartare with pickled mushrooms and shrimp crackers, king crab risotto and slow-cooked ribs with soy caramel and togarashi. Check out the new establishment’s website for a complete list of offerings.

There’s just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Jewells F., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 21, wrote, “What an amazing experience. From the food to the staff. Birmingham needed this. Our server Steven was so helpful, patient and suggested wonderful things on the menu.”

Adachi is open 5–10 p.m. Monday–Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday.

