DETROIT (AP) — Michigan college students who consider themselves Democrats have filed a lawsuit, arguing that the state’s voting laws violate their rights.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn rules that require some first-time voters to cast a ballot in person when they vote for the first time. The lawsuit also targets a law that requires a voter’s registration to match a voter’s address on a driver’s license.

The case was filed Thursday in federal court.

Lawyers for Democratic groups at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University say the restrictions prevent students from voting in college towns and discourage them from participating in elections.

In 2004, Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat, signed a law that required voters who register by mail to cast their first ballot in person. But she encouraged lawmakers to amend it to help college students.

