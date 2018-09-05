  • CBS 62 Live Video

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP (AP) — A Detroit-area woman faces trial on murder, child abuse, torture and other charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 25-year-old Candice Diaz was bound over to circuit court following Tuesday’s preliminary examination.

Officers responding to a 911 call on Jan. 1 found Gabrielle Barrett with severe burns in a Sumpter Township trailer home, southwest of Detroit. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital. A medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide with evidence of traumatic injuries.

Diaz and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Fields, were captured in Georgia more than a week after the girl died.

Fields also is charged with second-degree murder, felony murder, torture and first-degree child abuse.

Diaz’ circuit court arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11.

