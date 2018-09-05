DENVER — As resorts get ready to hire employees for the winter, there’s going to be one job with far more applicants than any other. The website ski.com and Vail Resorts are offering an “Epic Dream Job” taking someone to seven countries on three continents and 18 resorts.

“It’s an idea that’s been brewing for several years,” said ski.com Chief Marketing Officer Dan Sherman. “What would it be like to send somebody on just one large trip and partner with the Epic Pass and reap all the benefits of the Epic Pass? What would it be like to send somebody on a two month ski trip, have them create content and show what it’s like to experience nearly 20 resorts, three continents over two months? We’ll pay them.”

Along with $10,000, the job comes with a new wardrobe and other perks.

Applicants can submit a 60-second video to ski.com/dreamjob before the window closes on Oct. 15.

“It’s going to be a really great time,” Sherman told KCNC’s Jeff Todd. “For the Epic Dream Job we’re looking for someone who is very passionate. Who has a love for skiing, snowboarding; who really wants to go experience it all. It’s going to be an experience you probably wouldn’t be able to get as a general tourist.”

The winner will be picked on Oct. 30 with a travel time between January and March.

Sherman says there’s one destination every applicant should try and get to.

“Japan is great for a lot of reasons; the people, the food, but the snow, the snow is absolutely incredible,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.