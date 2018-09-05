PONTIAC — If you’re looking for a unique piece of decor to commemorate a special place encapsulated in Michigan history, you may be interested in bidding on the Pontiac Silverdome signs up for auction this month.

The Silverdome was home to the Detroit Lions for a quarter century and the Detroit Pistons for a decade. It hosted the It hosted the Super Bowl, the 1979 NBA All-Star Game, regional NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament games, WrestleMania III, 1994 World Cup games, numerous Michigan high school football championships, and even the pope.

Now the public has a chance to own a unique part of the Pontiac Silverdome’s history by bidding on one of the two road signs featuring the name. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be running the auction from Sept. 10 until Sept. 24.

