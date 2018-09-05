  • CBS 62 Live Video

Jake Rudock is back with the Detroit Lions after being signed to their practice squad.

lions rudock gtyrobbins Rudock Back With Lions As Part Of Practice Squad

Jake Rudock #14 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Lions waived Rudock as they cut their roster down to 53 players by Saturday’s deadline. That move paved the way for Matt Cassel to be the team’s backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. But the Lions announced several more moves Sunday.

Detroit signed Rudock, linebackers Alex Barrett and Darnell Sankey, cornerback Mike Ford, wide receiver Chris Lacy, safety Rolan Milligan and offensive lineman Dan Skipper to the practice squad. The Lions were also awarded offensive lineman Andrew Donnal from Baltimore and cornerback Dee Virgin from Houston, both via waivers.

Detroit waived center Leo Koloamatangi and tackle Brian Mihalik.

