Jake Rudock is back with the Detroit Lions after being signed to their practice squad.

The Lions waived Rudock as they cut their roster down to 53 players by Saturday’s deadline. That move paved the way for Matt Cassel to be the team’s backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. But the Lions announced several more moves Sunday.

Detroit signed Rudock, linebackers Alex Barrett and Darnell Sankey, cornerback Mike Ford, wide receiver Chris Lacy, safety Rolan Milligan and offensive lineman Dan Skipper to the practice squad. The Lions were also awarded offensive lineman Andrew Donnal from Baltimore and cornerback Dee Virgin from Houston, both via waivers.

Detroit waived center Leo Koloamatangi and tackle Brian Mihalik.

