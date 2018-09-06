MICHIGAN — Class is back in session and one Michigan school has taken an extra step this year in ensuring that kids are safe inside the building.

Glen Lake Community Schools in Leelanau County are the first Michigan school district to install a new security system that can detect gunshots, according to reports.

“One thing we’ve heard loud and clear is whatever it takes to keep kids safe,” Superintendent Sander Scott said.

The stations are installed in every classroom and in the hallways and they work just like a fire alarm. In the event of a shooter situation, a student or teacher could pull the alarm and the police would be called.

But there’s a second component, too, a “plan B,” officials said. In the event a human can’t reach the alarm, the system also works like a smoke detector. If the sensor picks up on a gun fire, it will notify the authorities and put the school into a lockdown.

