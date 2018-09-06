  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, active shooter, cincinnati

(CNN) — Police detained a suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square, a police dispatcher said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, but the dispatcher said the situation is no longer active, and a suspect is in custody.

“I heard about eight gunshots, and I actually got on my knees. I kind of got down on the ground and then all the cops started coming,” witness James Walker told CNN affiliate WLWT. “I’m still shaking.”

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, but a Cincinnati officer told a CNN affiliate that there were at least three injuries.

“It started out apparently with an active shooter at the Fifth Third tower, there was an officer intervention and from there now it’s just victims and things like that,” the officer said.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. Streets and sidewalks around Fountain Square were closed.

Police earlier characterized it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident” in a tweet, but did not elaborate.

Developing story – more to come

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s