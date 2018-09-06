  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – New York-based real estate investor Edward Minskoff who graduated from Michigan State University is giving $30 million the school to support its campus business pavilion.

The university says Thursday it’s the largest single gift received from an individual in the East Lansing school’s history.

The money will go toward the completion of the Business Pavilion at the Eli Broad College of Business and will help create learning and career development spaces for business students.

Minskoff says in a statement Michigan State “is an important university and important to my past.” He says he’s privileged to give back as part of the Empower Extraordinary campaign.

The $62 million pavilion is adjacent, and connected, to the current business college facilities and it’s scheduled to open for students in the fall of 2019.

