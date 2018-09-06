  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Election 2018

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A write-in candidate for township supervisor in southwestern Michigan who lost a tiebreaker for the Republican nomination has prevailed by a single vote following a recount.

Robert Baker, who challenged an incumbent for a spot on the November ballot for the Ross Township post, picked a piece of paper marked “not elected” out of a box last month after an initial count showed both got 547 votes in the Republican primary.

Supervisor Gary Moore won the draw, so Baker sought a recount. The Kalamazoo Gazette and WWMT-TV report Wednesday’s recount had Baker with 554 votes and Moore with 553.

Baker, who gained support amid debate over whether to allow medical marijuana facilities in residential areas, says it was a “roller coaster.”

Moore thanked officials and recount teams for their work.

