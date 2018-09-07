KALAMAZOO (AP) — Police say two people were injured in a stabbing at a homeless camp in southwestern Michigan that’s been a focus of recent protests seeking better resources for homeless people.

Kalamazoo officers responded after a fight involving people staying at the camp in Bronson Park and one person was taken into custody.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening. MLive.com reports a box cutter was used in the fight late Thursday. Shane Williams says he and a fellow resident of the encampment were injured, but says he hadn’t previously seen the man at the camp before who was arrested.

Homelessness has been in the spotlight since a proposal to crack down on sleeping and camping in city parks drew criticism. Protesters have been demonstrating in Bronson Park since last month.

