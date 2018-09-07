ANN ARBOR (AP) — A federal appeals court says the University of Michigan violated the rights of a student by failing to give him or a representative a chance to cross-examine a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

The court declared Friday that public universities must give students an opportunity to question their accuser or other witnesses during disciplinary hearings if facts are in dispute. The court overturned a decision by Judge David Lawson who had ruled in favor of the University of Michigan and dismissed a lawsuit by a man identified as John Doe.

Doe agreed to leave the school in 2016 instead of face expulsion. He was 13 credits short of graduation.

A university investigator found insufficient evidence that Doe had committed sexual misconduct with a woman at a fraternity party. But that conclusion was overturned by a campus appeals panel after two closed sessions.

