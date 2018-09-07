Ryan Mayer

The first week of the NFL season means the first official week of fantasy football too. To help you wade through all the match-ups and which players you should start and sit, we’ve enlisted the help of the good folks at CBSSports.com. Fantasy football experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings will be here every week to give their thoughts on which guys have the best match-ups and which have well, not as favorable ones. You can check out more from the guys over at this link.

Without further ado, let’s jump into the Week 1 action.

Dave Richard

Start-

QB: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts

WR: Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

Sit-

RB: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans

TE: Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Heath Cummings

Start-

RB: Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

TE: Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals

Sit-

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

WR: Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

For the guys’ reasoning on each of their starts and sits, check out the video above.