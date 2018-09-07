ST. CLAIR SHORES — The community is rallying behind a widow in a series of random acts of kindness, showing us the world still is filled with helpful people. It’s a local gas station owner taking the charge and raising money for his customer after he was inspired by a cop’s random act of kindness towards the woman.

It all started late last month, when an elderly woman came in for gas in a friend’s car. Owner Seth Kazz had seen her before. She lives nearby, and only gets a little gas each time she comes and often pays with change.

On this day, it was just $3 on the pump — that’s all she could afford.

A local cop saw the transaction and at first offered to pump the gas while the woman waited in her car. It was a car the woman borrowed that didn’t have air-conditioning. The officer felt compelled to do more.

He went inside, pulled out a $20 bill and paid for even more gas for the woman, Kazz said.

“Some days she has money for gas and groceries and some days she doesn’t,” shared Kazz, whose family has owned the Citgo at Little Mack and Martin for more than 20 years. “I believe it’s only right to help someone that’s struggling.”

