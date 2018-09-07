The best kind of food is free food. So if you’re a fan of chicken nuggets, head over to one of metro Detroit’s Chick-fil-A to claim your eight-piece meal of deliciousness at no charge. That’s right. Chick-fil-A is giving away free nuggets until Sept. 29 at all of the company’s roughly 2,300 locations nationwide.

In metro Detroit, there’s a location in the Detroit Medical Center, inside the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Oakland University and one at Somerset Collection in Troy.

If your mouth just started watering, here’s how you can claim the deal. Download the Chick-fil-A mobile app if you haven’t already and then sign in to your account. Click on the button labeled “rewards” at the bottom and then click “My Rewards.” There you’ll see two options: eight-count regular nuggets or eight-count grilled nuggets.

You can either add your selection to a mobile order or walk in to the restaurant and scan it there.

The giveaway is to draw more customers to the company’s redesigned app, which the Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A says is more transparent and easier to navigate, as well as the brand new tiered Chick-fil-A One Membership program.

