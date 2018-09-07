YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Sports bettors know that there’s no such thing as a sure thing.

But heading into Thursday’s race at Yonkers Raceway there was one, as a horse that was winless in 15 career races was virtually guaranteed to win her 16th.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer was on hand to explain why.

“(She is) not the most talented, but whenever she goes on the track she’ll give you what she’s got,” driver Jim Marhon said.

So why is this horse 0-15?

“She’s run into some stiff competition for her ability, but she’s a competitor,” Marhon said.

Windsun Magnolia is a filly racing in the Excelsior B Series, a trotter stakes race with a guaranteed payout of around $6,000. So why was she a mortal lock on Thursday? Well, because she was the only entry, of course.

It was literally a one-horse race. Marhon was understandably confident in his chances.

“One hundred percent. Borderline 101 percent,” Marhon said, adding when told by CBS2’s Overmyer he was starting to sound a little cocky, “Well, you have to be.”

If it had not been a stakes race, it would’ve been called off. Because she had no competition, no bets were taken. The only thing that would have prevented her from winning was if she didn’t finish the one-mile lap.

But she did.

“She was pretty happy to be here. She’s pretty excited. I think she knows what she did. History,” Marhon said. “It was a lot more fun than I thought it would be. Tonight, she was in a class of her own.”

Winsdun Magnolia may never get that feeling again, but at least for one night she finally tasted the winner’s circle.

Her victory meal consisted of a plate of oatmeal cookies and a bushel of carrots.