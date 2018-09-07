DETROIT— More than 5,000 bikers are expected to hit the road in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 15 for Michigan’s largest bicycling event, Tour de Troit. During the 17th annual event, cyclists will ride through some of Detroit’s most iconic neighborhoods. To date, Tour de Troit has raised more than $250,000 to develop greenways and promote bicycle safety and culture in the Motor City.

Vittoria Katanski, Tour de Troit’s director, sees continued growth and interest in bike ridership within the city.

“Detroit is becoming more and more bike-friendly, thanks to the efforts of groups like Tour de Troit,” she said. “Our mission is to promote health and wellness through biking and running. Tour de Troit highlights just how accessible the city is on two wheels.”

The 2018 Tour de Troit features a new 29-mile-route that will take riders to the beautiful Northwest side of Detroit and winds through Southwest Detroit, the Grandmont-Rosedale Community, urban farms in the Brightmoor community and Rouge Park.

“People are excited about this year’s new route that takes us beyond downtown and deeper into the neighborhoods,” added Katanski. “By pushing into new areas, we can showcase the vitality and resurgence of this big city.”

The event also includes a metric century (62 mile) ride for more serious cyclists, capped at 500 riders. These riders should be able to ride approximately 15 MPH and be comfortable on city streets, following the rules of the road.

