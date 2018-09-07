DETROIT — The Great American Lobster Fest, the Midwest’s largest Lobster and Seafood Festival, is coming to Detroit’s iconic Hart Plaza for the first time this month.

The three-day seafood celebration will feature lobster flown in fresh from the cold waters of the East Coast courtesy of Lobster Gram, family-friendly games and activities, unique arts and craft shopping, cold beverages and more. There will also be plenty of non-seafood items available to please any palette, organizers say.

Other festivities include a rocking live music line-up with more than 14 bands and musical acts throughout the weekend. Headliner performances announced for each evening are Ben Sharkey on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 8:30 p.m.; the Killer Flamingos on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. and Thornetta Davis on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 8 p.m.

The event runs noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 14-16.

Click here to continue.