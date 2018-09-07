The First Annual Lobster Fest Is Coming To Detroit This MonthThe Great American Lobster Fest, the Midwest's largest Lobster and Seafood Festival, is coming to Detroit's iconic Hart Plaza for the first time this month.

Forbes: 8 Michigan Employers Among Best For New GradsSee which Michigan companies made Forbes' 2018 list of "Best Employers For New Grads."

Bottoms Up: The 3 Best Whiskey Bars To Check Out In DetroitLooking to try the top whiskey spots around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top whiskey bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

Adachi opens in downtown Birmingham with Japanese-Inspired CuisineIn the mood for sushi and Japanese-inspired fare? Look no further than this new restaurant. Called Adachi, the fresh addition is located at 325 S. Old Woodward in downtown Birmingham.

A Slice Above The Rest: Here Are The 5 Best Pizzerias In TroyGot a hankering for pizza? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

University District Original Stucco Tudor Hits The Market In DetroitOne of the original stucco tudor homes in the University District of Detroit has just hit the market. Check it out.