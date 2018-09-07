Comments
Here are the top stories for the week of September 3, 2018 that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.
- Monica Lewinsky Walks Off Interview: Monica Lewinsky cut a live interview short during a conference in Jerusalem Monday night after being asked an “off limits” question about former President Bill Clinton, saying later that the interviewer disregarded “clear parameters” for their discussion.
- Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Delivered At Her Funeral Was Offensive: Aretha Franklin’s family has condemned comments made during the singer’s eulogy last week as “offensive and distasteful.”
- Study: More Baby Boomers Turning To Marijuana: Seniors are increasingly passing the pipe. About 9% of US adults between the ages of 50 and 64 have used marijuana at least once during the survey year, while 3% of those over 65 have done so, new research finds.
- Former President Obama Unleashes On President Trump In GOP Speech: Former President Barack Obama said President Donald Trump is “capitalizing on resentment that politicians have been fanning for years” and questioned “What happened to the Republican Party?” a preview of Obama’s message for the fall’s midterms and his most pointed rebuke to date of his successor in the White House.
- Woman Accused Of Killing Husband With Eye Drops: Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days.