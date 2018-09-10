The 41st annual Dally In The Alley rocked Detroit this weekend – did we see you there?
Re-live the excitement of Dally In The Alley in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
I had the pleasure of attending my very first Dally in the Alley, the largest street festival in Detroit in 2018. The first Dally, as most locals simple refer it to, was held in 1977 although it didn't get its official name until five years later. The festival takes place every Saturday after Labour Day in the historic Cass Corridor. Dally is free of admission and offers an incredible experience of having three stages for live local music performances from up and coming artists, beer gardens, food trucks, visual arts and booths from your favorite Detroit clothiers. The crowds and people here were incredibly diverse and being able to step into the Alley during whether at day or night is quite the incredible urban experience and I would say it is something any Detroit lover or enthusiast should experience at least once in their lifetime. More highlights at Dally coming soon!