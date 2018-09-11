Come out and join CBS 62 as we, once again, team up with our friends at Autism Speaks to Walk Now for Autism Speaks – and support autism research and awareness!

Experience the power of thousands united by a single cause by joining Walk Now for Autism Speaks. Become a part of a fun and supportive family-focused community on Saturday, September 15th at Kensington Metropark!

CBS 62 is happy to support volunteers and families with loved ones on the autism spectrum! This successful grassroots fundraising effort not only generates vital funds for autism research but also raises awareness about the increasing prevalence of autism and the need for increased research funding to combat this complex disorder. Start a corporate, school, or family team today!

We’ve put together a handy guide for everything you need to know for the Walk:

When: Saturday, September 15th

Registration: 9am-10am, Walk begins at 10:30am

Where: Kensington Metropark at Martindale Beach, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford 48380

Fee: No Fees for General Registration

Timeline:

• 9:00am – Registration opens

• 10:15am – Opening Ceremonies

• 10:30am – Walk Starts

• 1:00pm – Event Ends

Other Festivities:

• Team Photo Area

• Kid Sensory Area

• Entertainment

• Refreshments

• Resource Fair

• Grand Club ($1,000 or more raised per walker)

• Walk Day T-Shirts ($150 or more raised per walker)

Walk Day Emcee

• CBS 62’s Chief Forecaster Karen Carter will be your Walk Day Emcee!

More information about this event can be found at the Walk Now for Autism Speaks website!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Donations

Do I have to send in my donations? Can I bring them with me to the walk?

While you can always bring your donations to the walk, it is preferable that you mail them in as soon as you can to:

Autism Speaks

DETROIT

Walk Donations Department

1060 State Road, 2nd Floor

Princeton, NJ 08540

What if people want to give me cash?

It is safest and best for record-keeping that you convert all cash received to checks or money orders. If you are able, the safest option is to send a personal check covering the full amount, along with the corresponding donation forms, to Autism Speaks. We will be able to credit your friends and family for their generosity. If this is not possible, you can also always bring the cash donations and appropriate donation forms to the walk.

Registration

Should I start a team or join as an individual?

If you have a friend or family member joining you, please start a team. If you are attending alone, please join as an individual.

Should I register my kids?

Yes, please register everyone who will be attending (even toddlers in strollers). This helps us plan for the day of the event.

Can I start a team with 2 people?

Sure. There is not a minimum requirement for team size.

Is there a fee to participate?

No. There are no registration fees, but we encourage each person to reach out to their friends and family for support.

If I am registered, do I need to do anything else to be pre-registered?

No, if you are already registered online, you are all set.

Day of the Walk

Are pets allowed at the Walk?

Sorry, but pets are not allowed. Many affected children have a fear of animals and even the sweetest pet could negatively affect another participant. Please be sensitive to the issue and leave your pets at home. Only service dogs are permitted at the walk.

Are strollers and wheelchairs allowed at the walk?

Yes. Strollers, wheelchairs and even wagons for the little ones are all welcome.

I may not make it to the walk when Check-In/Registration opens. Can I arrive late?

Yes. Check-in will be open until the walk ends. Please go directly to the check-in area when you arrive.

How do I find my supporter ID number?

There are a few ways to find supporter ID numbers for yourself or for your registered family members. If the suggestions below do not help, please contact lisa.radtke@autismspeaks.org.

• When you register, you will receive an email to confirm your registration. Your supporter ID number will be listed in this message.

• From your web page – click to open the Offline Donation. The link is listed just under goals. The ID number is listed in the top corner under the participant’s name.

• On your personal web page – your ID number is at the end of the URL.

What do I need to bring with me on the day of the walk?

If you have any donations, bring them along with a donation form for each. You can save time on walk day by sending in your donations ahead of time. You will also receive a logistics emails a couple of days before the walk with specific activities so make sure you are registered!

I want to volunteer with a team. Can I only register myself online and bring everyone else the morning of the walk?

Each volunteer on the team needs to be registered in order to plan for supplies.

Can I get a community service sheet for the hours that I volunteer?

Yes. At the end of your volunteer shift, please go back to the volunteer tent and speak to the Committee or Staff member in charge. There are forms available on letterhead that can be used.

Can my teenager volunteer with me?

Sure. When you register, please enter a team name in the optional field to indicate that you are together. You will be scheduled together. You can use your family name as the team name or create your own.

For more information, please visit the Walk Now for Autism Speaks website.