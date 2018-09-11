Comments
MICHIGAN — A new poll has shown that Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer has a double-digit lead over Republican candidate Bill Schuette in Michigan’s race for governor. WDIV and Detroit News partnered up to produce the poll, which shows that Whitmer holds a 13.7% lead over Schuette.
Here is what the poll found:
- Bill Schuette has 88.4 percent name identification, breaking 26.2 percent favorable to 41.3 percent unfavorable. Bill
- Schuette’s name identification is under water by 14.1 percent.
- Independents have an unfavorable opinion of Bill Schuette with only 18.7 percent viewing him favorably while 37.4 percent view him unfavorably.
- Schuette is viewed unfavorably by independent voters by a 2-1 margin.
- Gretchen Whitmer has 80.9 percent name identification, breaking 39.3 percent favorable to 19.1 percent unfavorable.
- Independents have a favorable opinion of Gretchen Whitmer with 35.0 percent viewing her favorably and 14.6 percent viewing her unfavorably.
- Whitmer leads among Independent voters by a margin of 39.0-25.2 percent — a 13.8 percent lead
Click here to continue.