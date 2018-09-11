MICHIGAN — A new poll has shown that Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer has a double-digit lead over Republican candidate Bill Schuette in Michigan’s race for governor. WDIV and Detroit News partnered up to produce the poll, which shows that Whitmer holds a 13.7% lead over Schuette.

Here is what the poll found:

Bill Schuette has 88.4 percent name identification, breaking 26.2 percent favorable to 41.3 percent unfavorable. Bill

Schuette’s name identification is under water by 14.1 percent.

Independents have an unfavorable opinion of Bill Schuette with only 18.7 percent viewing him favorably while 37.4 percent view him unfavorably.

Schuette is viewed unfavorably by independent voters by a 2-1 margin.

Gretchen Whitmer has 80.9 percent name identification, breaking 39.3 percent favorable to 19.1 percent unfavorable.

Independents have a favorable opinion of Gretchen Whitmer with 35.0 percent viewing her favorably and 14.6 percent viewing her unfavorably.

Whitmer leads among Independent voters by a margin of 39.0-25.2 percent — a 13.8 percent lead

Click here to continue.