  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit public schools, education

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s public school district is planning a so-called cradle to career campus at Marygrove College as part of an effort to create a hub for urban education.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board of education approved the program on Tuesday. The kindergarten through 12th grade school is scheduled to open during the 2019-20 academic year. The aim would be to create a campus that also includes an early childhood center and educational opportunities for new teachers.

Additional details about the project were expected to be released Thursday.

The plan could bring new life to Marygrove College, a small liberal arts school surrounded by homes in a northwest Detroit neighborhood. The college announced last year it was shutting down its undergraduate programs due to declining enrollment while continuing other programs.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s