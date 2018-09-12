  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Grand Traverse Bay, northern michigan, Traverse City, Triathlon
gettyimages 1025653068 Michigan Resort City Will Host Triathlon Event In 2019

Athletes compete in the men’s triathlon during the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang on September 1, 2018. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images)

A triathlon that will be part of the Ironman 70.3 series has been scheduled for next summer in Traverse City.

The race will be Aug. 25, 2019, in the northern Michigan resort town.

gettyimages 1030269696 Michigan Resort City Will Host Triathlon Event In 2019

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 09: Athletes swim in Lake Monona during the IRONMAN Wisconsin on September 9, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Officials say the course layout is still being designed. But early plans have the 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) swim portion of the event taking place around Lake Michigan’s West Grand Traverse Bay.

The 56-mile (90.1-kilometer) bike course will take in some of the region’s famed cherry farms, while the 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) run course will wind along the lake and through the downtown area.

gettyimages 1030270044 Michigan Resort City Will Host Triathlon Event In 2019

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 09: An athlete competes during the IRONMAN Wisconsin on September 9, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Traverse City event will offer 30 age-group qualifying slots for the 2020 Ironman 70.3 World Championship, along with a professional prize purse and two professional qualifying slots.

Registration begins Sept. 25.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

