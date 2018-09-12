The top 1 percent in Michigan earns an average annual income of $917,700 according to the cost information website, How Much. To be part of the 1 percent in the mitten, you’d have to earn an annual income of $328,649 according to the website.

Connecticut’s ultra rich had the highest average annual income in the country, a visualization by the website shows, where the top 1% makes more than $2.5 million.

The lowest gaps between “the richest of the rich” and the “plain rich” tended to be among states in the South, according to How Much.

