(CNN Money) — Jeff Bezos announced the “Bezos Day One Fund.” The Amazon CEO and his wife, MacKenzie, will commit $2 billion to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and to create a network of preschools in low-income communities.

In a tweet in June, Bezos asked the public for ideas about where he should give his money. He said he is mulling a philanthropic strategy that is “the opposite of how I mostly spend my time.”

