Today, as apart of a nationwide tour to promote her new memoir, “Becoming,” Michelle Obama announced the fall 2018 dates for her live 10-city live U.S. tour.

The U.S. tour will kick off in Mrs. Obama’s hometown of Chicago on Tuesday, November 13, and will feature intimate and honest conversations between Mrs. Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators, reflective of the extraordinary stories shared in the wide-ranging chapters of her deeply personal book.

The former first lady will appear at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Dec 11. Tickets to the Detroit show start at $29.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.

You can purchase tickets online at BecomingMichelleObama.com, in person at the Little Caesars box office and through Ticketmaster. VIP meet-and-greet packages will also be available at Ticketmaster.com

Simultaneous to this announcement, Mrs. Obama released a video on her social media channels.

Attendees will hear firsthand Mrs. Obama’s intimate reflections on the experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world.

Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era. As First Lady of the United States of America – the first African-American to serve in that role – she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.

Becoming will be released on November 13 in the U.S. and Canada by the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, as well as in 28 languages around the world. An audio edition of the book, read by Mrs. Obama, will be simultaneously issued in digital and physical formats by Penguin Random House Audio.

