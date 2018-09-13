DETROIT (AP) — The Motown Museum has launched a singing competition that aims to nurture talent as its namesake label did in Detroit decades ago.

Museum officials say the competition known as AMPLIFY: The Sound of Detroit is accepting audition videos through next Tuesday. It’s open to solo singers and groups of up to five people.

Those reaching the semi-final rounds will perform before a judging panel and vie for a chance be in the grand finale on Oct. 12. The winner gets $2,500 and a studio session with producers Drew Schultz and Kern Brantley.

Singers must be at least 16 years old.

Museum CEO Robin Terry says the contest helps the museum return to its roots by finding and celebrating talent in the city where Motown Records was founded in 1959.

