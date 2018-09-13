DETROIT (Hoodline) – Want to explore the newest restaurants and bars in Detroit? From a Caribbean eatery to a cafe that hosts live music, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut around town.

Norma G’s

PHOTO: KIRBY C./ YELP

New to 14628 E. Jefferson Ave. in Jefferson-Chalmers is Norma G’s, a Caribbean spot that started off as a food truck in 2015. Headed by chef Lester Gouvia, this spot is the first sit-down, full-service restaurant to open in the neighborhood in three decades, the Michigan Chronicle reports.

On the menu, look for dishes like curry chicken with chickpeas, potatoes and green beans; jerk chicken sliders with chipotle mayo; and house baked mac and cheese. Round out your meal with sides and appetizers like cod fish balls, Trinidad-style potato salad, jerk wings and fried plantains. (See the full menu here.)

Second Best Detroit

PHOTO: ROYCE M./ YELP

New to 42 E. Watson St. in Midtown is Second Best Detroit, a bar and traditional American spot that is the newest offering from Four Man Ladder Management group, the team behind Grey Ghost, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Italian sandwiches, banana pudding and pulled pork hush puppies line the menu for visitors to snack on. Thirsty? Grab a bottle or can of craft or domestic beer. The drinks menu also features wine and cocktails.

Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe

PHOTO: MINNIE’S RHYTHM CAFE/ YELP

Stop by 546 E. Larned downtown and you’ll find Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe, a New American and soul food spot. Minnie’s adheres to the mantra of being “committed to serving simply good food,” and hosts live music on the weekends.

Look for notable menu options like chicken or steak quesadillas, grilled salmon, pasta Alfredo and lobster mac and cheese. Sides include mashed potatoes, green beans, smothered potatoes and more. Check out the cafe’s website for a full list of offerings and a music schedule.