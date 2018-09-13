  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Boy Scouts of America, kent county, lawsuit, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A young woman who was sexually abused as a teenager during a mentor program at a fire department in western Michigan is suing the Boy Scouts of America and others involved in the case.

The lawsuit was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids and it seeks damages for gross negligence, but doesn’t specify an amount.

The lawsuit follows a criminal case where Clem Bell and Steven Drake, ex-firefighters in Kent County’s Cascade Township, pleaded guilty last year to promoting child sexually abusive activity and other charges. They met the girl as part of an Explorer program, which gives young people the chance to learn about potential careers.

MLive.com reports the Boys Scouts of America says Bell and Drake weren’t registered with the Explorer program.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s