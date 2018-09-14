  • CBS 62 Live Video

HOLLY (AP) — Health officials say a person who attended the Michigan Renaissance Festival this month was ill with hepatitis A and they’re recommending that anyone who may have been exposed get vaccinated.

The Oakland County Health Division announced Thursday that the person was at the festival in suburban Detroit on Sept. 1. Health officials say anyone who was attending the Holly-area event or working at the festival on Sept. 1 or Sept. 2 should get a hepatitis A vaccine by this Saturday.

Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for the Health Division, says vaccination can prevent hepatitis A if given within 14 days after potential exposure. The Health Division is hosting hepatitis A vaccine clinics Friday and Saturday.

The disease attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.

