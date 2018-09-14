  • CBS 62 Live Video

LANSING (AP) — A Michigan judge has halted plans by state regulators that would have shuttered nearly 100 medical marijuana businesses as part of a newly approved set of licensing rules.

Court of Claims Judge Stephen Borrello granted an injunction Thursday requested by a lawyer for a medical marijuana business. The state is reviewing the judge’s order.

Regulators on Tuesday extended the deadline to Dec. 15 for medical marijuana businesses to be licensed, allowing 108 facilities to continue operating while warning that 98 others would be issued cease-and-desist letters. Borrello’s order tells the state to allow all to keep operating.

It was the third time the licensing deadline has been extended or softened as Michigan continues the process of more tightly regulating the medical marijuana industry under a 2016 law.

