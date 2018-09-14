Comments
Here are the top stories for the week of September 9, 2018 that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.
- Latest: 16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed At Fitzgerald High In Warren, Suspect And Victim Dated The Same Guy: Police say a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death at a Detroit-area high school and the 17-year-old girl suspected in her killing had both dated the same guy.
- Poll: Whitmer Has Double-Digit Lead Over Schuette: A new poll has shown that Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer has a double-digit lead over Republican candidate Bill Schuette in Michigan’s race for governor.
- Michigan Man Credited With Discovering Florescent Glow Rocks Called, ‘Yooperlights’: Erik Rintamaki was searching for rocks on a Michigan beach last summer when he made what he calls a “mind blowing” discovery. Resting among the thousands of pebbles covering the Lake Superior beach, Rintamaki saw a glowing rock.
- Report: Michigan Will Likely Approve Recreational Marijuana: Michigan is poised to approve recreational marijuana on the November ballot, according to a new poll commissioned by local media outlets.
- Detroit Cop Loses Appeal Over Suit In Aiyana Jones’ Death: The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for a trial or settlement in a lawsuit against a Detroit police officer who accidentally killed a 7-year-old girl during a raid in 2010.