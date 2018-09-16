If you’re craving vegan fare, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Dearborn, called Unburger Grill, is located at 22018 Michigan Ave.

Expect to find a fast-food-style menu dedicated to plant-based ingredients, with specialties like the sweet barbecue burger — a sweet potato and quinoa patty served with slaw, hickory barbecue sauce and sautéed red onion on a whole-grain bun.

Vegan soups, salads and sides are on offer as well, along with desserts like dark chocolate brownies. (Check out the full menu here.)

Unburger Grill has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Kelson A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 29, wrote, “I love this place. So much more than a burger and fries! … I had the classic black bean burger with fries. The burger was moist with a crispy exterior. Such great flavor and the whole-wheat bun was soft with a light toasting.”

“A great spot for a quick lunch or dinner,” added Yelper Ernie B. “Had the spicy chickpea burger and side of fries — the patty was cooked perfectly and the taste was excellent.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Unburger Grill is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)